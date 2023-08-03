JPSO: Ochsner doctor arrested for using hidden camera to record staffers in restrooms

37-year-old Andrew Matthews was arrested and charged with 10 counts of video voyeurism.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ochsner doctor for allegedly using a hidden camera to record staffers in restrooms.

A recording device was found inside a restroom at a hospital located at 1500 Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, according to JPSO.

37-year-old Andrew Matthews was arrested and charged with ten counts of video voyeurism.

Matthews was a resident trainee at the facility.

Ochsner Regional Medical Director George Loss Jr. said in a statement, "The individual has been terminated. An investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is underway. The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is our highest priority. Ochsner Health does not and will not tolerate violations of privacy or illegal activity of any kind. While we cannot comment further on the details of an active investigation, we can reassure our community that our security team acted swiftly and conducted a thorough sweep of the campus, including all bathrooms, call rooms, and other private staff and patient areas. No other devices were found. We are offering all available resources to support our teams. We will continue to work closely with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and our security and safety teams."

The sheriff’s office expects additional counts as the investigation continues.

"There are clearly at least ten different individuals in the videos, which led to Matthews initially being booked with ten counts," JPSO said

Deputies say they were called to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. after an employee found the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The security staff was able to identify a possible suspect and turned the suspect and evidence over to JPSO.

JPSO investigators say they found dozens of videos on the device, and they believe they were all taken inside the “staff only” restrooms.

Officials expect the investigation to last several weeks.

No other information is available at this time.