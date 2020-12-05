SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police arrested a man they believe is one of the two people responsible for shooting an 80-year-old man in the back with a pellet gun Friday.

Charles Keon Fix, 20, was arrested Monday. Investigators are still looking for 22-year-old Austin Landry.

Both face charges of aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to a person with infirmities and two counts of cirminal damage.

The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Robert Boulevard and Fountain Drive in Slidell.

Police say the elderly man was walking on the sidewalk for his morning exercise when a white sedan drove slowly past him.

The man reportedly told investigators the car turned around and he felt a sharp pain in his back as the car reappeared from behind him and sped off towards Gause Boulevard.

The man realized he had been hit by a pellet gun and dialed 9-1-1.

Investigators said Monday the pellet was still lodged in the victim's back because it could not be safely removed.

The weapon, which was recovered by police, is a high powered pellet rifle capable of firing a pellet at 1,100 feet per second.

“Words cannot express how I feel about this incident. There was literally no reason to shoot this poor 80-year-old man other than getting pleasure out of being disgusting and pathetic," said Slidell PD Chief Randy Fandal in a statement. "I encourage Mr. Landry to turn himself in because I can assure you that everyone in our community will be searching for him."

The victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fix was booked at the Slidell City Jail and will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail before bail is set.

Anyone with information about Austin Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Slidell Police at 985-643-3131, or dial 911. Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

