NEW ORLEANS —

One person was shot to death in a neighborhood near Hollygrove Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded to the 8900 block fo Marks Street in the Dixon neighborhood sometime before 5:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD officials declined to provide any additional information.

The victim's identity was not released pending notification of their next of kin.

No information is available regarding a suspect or potential motive for the murder.