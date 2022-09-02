Man killed, teenager wounded in Desire double shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in the Desire neighborhood.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and the France Road overpass.
Police found the two male victims inside a car at the intersection. According to NOPD, the driver, an adult, was declared dead at the scene. The passenger, a teenager, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by EMS.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
