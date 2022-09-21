One man killed in Treme homicide

The victim was a night manager at a tire shop at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues.

NOPD officials say a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body. EMT's arrived and declared him dead on the scene.

The victim was a night manager at a tire shop in the area, according to the owner of the shop. The owner says the victim was shot after getting into an argument with a customer.

No information on the suspect is currently available.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been contacted.