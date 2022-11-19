One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East

An employee opened fire and hit one of three suspects that entered the restaurant.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road.

NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.

An employee of the restaurant then opened fire, hitting one of the suspects multiple times. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital via EMS.

There is no information on the condition of the suspect, or if the shooter will face any charges in the incident.