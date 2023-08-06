Report: Terrytown pastor, two-time convicted sex offender, accused again of sexually abusing minors

Rivarde says Reed told the victims that the sexual activity with him would provide the teens the "covering of Jesus" and "help them become a man."

TERRYTOWN, La. — A Terrytown pastor and two-time convicted registered sex offender is in jail after allegedly raping two more teenage boys.

As The Times-Picayune reports, The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Terry Reed, 63, with new charges after he was accused of coercing a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old to sleep with him in the nude and engage in sexual acts.

A 19-year-old man contacted the sheriff’s office in June to report he was abused by Reed on several occasions over two years after meeting Reed through his church.

Reed is a pastor who ran Vessels of Christ Ministry out of his Terrytown home, JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde told Nola.com.

He was first arrested on June 29 but rearrested on Tuesday after a second victim came forward to detectives to report he was abused multiple times when he was 15 years old.

He was booked on five counts of third-degree rape, four counts of indecent behavior, and sexual battery.

He faced similar allegations in 2017 and was convicted of molestation and indecent behavior with a juvenile after pleading guilty to sleeping naked with the 15-year-old boy and inappropriately touching him.

Rivarde says Reed told the victims that the sexual activity with him would provide the teens the "covering of Jesus" and "help them become a man."

According to Nola.com, court records show at Friday’s court hearing, Reed’s bail was set at $250,000 related to the latest charges.