Another guard has been arrested at Louisiana's most notorious prison in Angola, this time accused of smuggling drugs hidden in a Subway sandwich.

The arrest is another is a string of tumultuous events at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

From March to July officials reported guards arrested for having sex with inmates, a thwarted prison break, an inmate work strike and two inmates found dead from suspected drug overdoses

On Sunday Louisiana Department of Corrections investigators arrested Jeffery Day, 33, 908 Cane Creek Road, Centreville, Miss., during a shakedown at the front gate of the prison.

Investigators said they found 4.8 ounces of marijuana and 3.6 grams of synthetic marijuana hidden in a Subway sandwich inside Day's vehicle inside the prison.

Corrections officers immediately notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and deputies booked Day with one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and malfeasance in office.

Investigators said Day, a sergeant, admitted to the crimes to investigators and voluntarily resigned from the department.

He had worked at Angola since November 28, 2016.

The investigation is ongoing.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved