Police searching for 'vehicle of interest' in killing of 7-year-old New Orleans girl

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 822-1111 or NOPD's homicide unit at 504-658-5300.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a "vehicle of interest" that may have a connection to the killing of a 7-year-old girl in Algiers.

NOPD Homicide detectives said they are looking for a green Nissan Armada SUV with a broken back passenger-side window with a black covering and damage to the front passenger-side fender.

Police are also searching for a newer model white Chevy pickup truck that they said was used in the shooting that claimed the lift of 7-year-old Dillan Burton.

Dillan was riding with her mother and another sibling near General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee street on the night of Dec. 26 when the shooting happened.

Dillan was taken to the hospital where she died from her wounds.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 822-1111 or NOPD's homicide unit at 504-658-5300.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.