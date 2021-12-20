Two wounded in shooting on Prytania near Touro Infirmary

A Touro spokesperson said that the hospital remains safe and secure and that no major injuries were reported.

NEW ORLEANS — Gunshots erupted on Prytania Street near Touro Infirmary Monday afternoon, leaving two people wounded.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the corner of Prytania and Louisiana Avenue.

Police say two adults were wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"We are working closely with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) on their investigation of the incident," the spokesperson said.

Aline Street between St. Charles and Prytania is closed to traffic while police investigate the shooting. The intersection of Delachaise and Prytania is also closed.

Reported shooting in uptown near Touro Medical Center. Delachaise Street blocked off between Saint Charles and Prytania. @WWLTV #wwl #weltv pic.twitter.com/vQQRKIDK7p — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) December 20, 2021