Two men wounded in 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were wounded in a double shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting occurred on St. Anthony Street near N. Galvez Street around 1 p.m.
Police say one has a graze wound on his jaw and was taken to the hospital by EMS. The other arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries are unknown.
Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.