NOPD: Two teens arrested for attempted murder Sunday

Investigations show that when officers arrived they found a man unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma to the head and body.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested two people they said are responsible for a reported attempted murder Sunday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Kevin Adams and a 17-year-old juvenile after responding to a call of a 49-year-old man being beaten in the 700 block of Canal Street just after 4 p.m.

Investigations show that when officers arrived they found a man unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma to the head and body. He was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Adams was taken to Central Lock-Up and the 17-year-old to the Juvenile Intake Center. Both were booked with Attempted Second-Degree Murder according to NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.