1 dead, 1 wounded in two separate early morning incidents NOPD reports

Few details are available at this time on both incidents.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a shooting Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road.

Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Then, just before 9:00 a.m., a homicide happened in the 8000 block of Olive Street near South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD officials say the victim appears to have died after sustaining blunt force trauma.

Police have not released additional information.

