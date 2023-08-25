Son stabs mother in unprovoked attack, STPSO says

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Slidell man after he allegedly stabbed his mother inside their home located in the 100 block of Hoover Drive on Friday.
Deputies received the call around 7 a.m. after they say Jireh Adoma committed the stabbing during an unprovoked attack.
Adoma has been charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and late released.
