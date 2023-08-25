Fire at Marathon Petroleum in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Marathon Petroleum personnel and first responders are working to put out a fire in St. John the Baptist Parish.
Parish officials say there was a naphtha release, and a fire started in a storage tank at the refinery.
Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture that is found in crude oil.
The fire is contained within the refinery’s property.
There is no report of injuries.
"As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made," St. John the Baptist Parish said in a Facebook post.
East St. John Preparatory Academy has been placed under a shelter-in-place order due to a fire at Marathon Petroleum, according to St. John The Baptist Parish school district.
Also, Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School - GMMS is releasing immediately, with district transportation bringing home students who normally ride the bus. Parents and guardians are asked to pick up students as soon as possible.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.
