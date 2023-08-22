Urgent fire ban plea in St. Tammany

Just yesterday, a discarded cigarette started a wildfire in a neighboring parish, and some of our agencies were called to assist,” said St. Tammany Parish President

On Monday, there were three fires in St. Tammany Parish at one time.

So far, no lives have been lost, but firefighters say with the weather conditions, they are extremely concerned about what could happen in the future.

Now they are asking for everyone's help.

It's hot. It's dry. And fires are breaking out in St. Tammany.

“The conditions are dire at this point. Just yesterday, a discarded cigarette started a wildfire in a neighboring parish, and some of our agencies were called to assist,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper.

It's so concerning that members of all 13 fire districts in St. Tammany gathered to put out this public plea.

“Our message is simple: don't burn. This is happening all over the state, not just St. Tammany, and resources are being taxed,” said Scott Brewer, Chief of Fire District 9.

Manpower and budgets are stretched. There's unlimited overtime to keep more firefighters on duty. Seeing what happened in Hawaii, they are asking power companies to monitor lines after a transmission line started a fire in Bush. Waterways, the natural fire breaks that keep fires from spreading, are drying up.

The chief said they use a system called drafting. They bring big tanks to waterways, then pump the water out into a tank and drive it to the fire trucks at the location of the fire. Normally one waterway in Abita Springs has water three to four feet high. Tuesday, you could see sand bars in the creek.

And working conditions are difficult.

“We had 200 acres the other day. We were out in the middle of a cow pasture. And yesterday I was on a fire and a copperhead came out right by my foot,” said Chief Brewer, who adds it was scary.

They ask businesses with marquee signs to post the burn ban. And remind you that it is illegal to burn trash, and where it is legal to burn leaves, don't.

“Even if you accidentally cause a fire, you are liable. And certainly, if they can prove that you intentionally did it, criminally (liable),” said Clint Ory, St. Tammany Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Operations.

A simple smoldering barbecue, or cigarette butt, could cost lives.

St. Tammany fire districts have asked for federal help. They are going through the formal request right now.