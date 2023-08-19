Louisiana Fire Marshal pleads for residents to comply with statewide burn ban

Gov. John Bel Edwards says there have been more than 260 wildfires in Louisiana this summer.

"Firefighters from around the state are being worn thin as a result of responding to several illegal burn piles and brush fires, which are more frequently turning into larger wildfires because of the dangerous conditions," stated State Fire Marshal, Dan Willis.

"We are pleading with the public to cooperate with this burn ban and be considerate of the first responders who are put in increased danger in this heat every time they're called to respond to a fire."

