Louisiana issues statewide burn ban due to ongoing heat, drought

FRANKLINTON, La. — On the heels of Washington Parish President Richard N. Thomas issuing an executive order on Monday calling for an immediate burn ban throughout the parish due to a lack of "significant rain" currently plaguing the region, the State of Louisiana has followed suit.
According to a cease and desist order issued by State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis, private burning shall only be allowed with permission of the local fire department or government.
St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes issued burn bans over the past week.
This order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
The statewide ban will be in effect until rescinded by state officials.
