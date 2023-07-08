Louisiana issues statewide burn ban due to ongoing heat, drought

The ban will remain in effect until rescinded by State Fire Marshal, Daniel Wallis.

FRANKLINTON, La. — On the heels of Washington Parish President Richard N. Thomas issuing an executive order on Monday calling for an immediate burn ban throughout the parish due to a lack of "significant rain" currently plaguing the region, the State of Louisiana has followed suit.

According to a cease and desist order issued by State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis, private burning shall only be allowed with permission of the local fire department or government.

This order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The statewide ban will be in effect until rescinded by state officials.