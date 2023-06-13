Mother, daughter arrested for fraud scheme enrolling 28-year-old woman in St. Charles High School

The younger Gutierrez-Serrano had been enrolled by her mother into Hahnville High School as a 17-year-old despite being in her 20s.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Detectives arrested a mother and daughter for using fraudulent paperwork to enroll a 28-year-old in Hahnville High School as a student, according to a press release.

46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and 28-year-old Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano of Bouttee were arrested for injuring public records, according to a press release.

The younger Gutierrez-Serrano had been enrolled by her mother into Hahnville High School as a 17-year-old despite being in her 20s. She had been enrolled using a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.

"Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Allan Tabora with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1159, or email atabora@stcharlessheriff.org," the press release said.