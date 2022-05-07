St. Charles Parish Sheriffs arrest man suspected of month-long robbery spree

PARADIS, La. — A man suspected of going on a monthlong robbery spree and robbing more than five locations has been arrested by the St. Charles Sheriff's office.
33-year-old Kyle David Cowart of Allemands was arrested on July 7, but his alleged string of robberies dates back to early June.
On June 6, Cowart allegedly robbed a barn and stole items including two four-wheelers and three welding machines on the Old Spanish Trail in Paradis.
On June 13, Cowart allegedly stole a laptop and power cord from a storage container in Boutte.
On June 20, in River Road in Luling, video footage allegedly shows Cowart removing three bags of money from a video poker machine.
On June 22, video footage allegedly showed Cowart disconnecting a surveillance camera from a business near Highway 90 that was burglarized and had property stolen from it later that night.
That same day, Cowart is supposedly seen on video at a different location in Luling tampering with surveillance cameras at a business where tools were taken.
On July 6, Cowart allegedly stole various items including two oxygen tanks, parts for a bobcat, and a white Ford F-250 from a location off of the Airline Highway in St. Rose.
Sheriffs were able to locate Cowart after he was observed trespassing by a landowner in the Old Spanish Trail on July 7.
After Sheriffs located and confronted Cowart in Paradis, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Cowart received a large list of charges including robbery, breaking and entering, possession of stolen items, and many others.
"Kyle David Cowart is being held at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center with no bond. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about additional crimes that Cowart may be involved in, they are asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or during business hours, (985) 783-1135," the press release said.