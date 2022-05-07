St. Charles Parish Sheriffs arrest man suspected of month-long robbery spree

The suspect had robbed more than five locations in the span of one month, sheriffs say.

PARADIS, La. — A man suspected of going on a monthlong robbery spree and robbing more than five locations has been arrested by the St. Charles Sheriff's office.

33-year-old Kyle David Cowart of Allemands was arrested on July 7, but his alleged string of robberies dates back to early June.

On June 6, Cowart allegedly robbed a barn and stole items including two four-wheelers and three welding machines on the Old Spanish Trail in Paradis.

On June 13, Cowart allegedly stole a laptop and power cord from a storage container in Boutte.

On June 20, in River Road in Luling, video footage allegedly shows Cowart removing three bags of money from a video poker machine.

On June 22, video footage allegedly showed Cowart disconnecting a surveillance camera from a business near Highway 90 that was burglarized and had property stolen from it later that night.

That same day, Cowart is supposedly seen on video at a different location in Luling tampering with surveillance cameras at a business where tools were taken.

On July 6, Cowart allegedly stole various items including two oxygen tanks, parts for a bobcat, and a white Ford F-250 from a location off of the Airline Highway in St. Rose.

Sheriffs were able to locate Cowart after he was observed trespassing by a landowner in the Old Spanish Trail on July 7.

After Sheriffs located and confronted Cowart in Paradis, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Cowart received a large list of charges including robbery, breaking and entering, possession of stolen items, and many others.