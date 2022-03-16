St. Tammany: Covington PD, school board investigates threat made against high school

The student's identity and the reason behind the threat is not known at this time.

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department announced Wednesday night that they are investigating a school threat in The St. Tammany Parish School district.

Police stated a Covington High School student posted a threatening message on social media.

The school board and Covington High School staff have been made aware of the threat and the student's parents have been notified about the incident, according to Covington PD.

Police said as the investigation continues extra personnel will be present on campus Thursday morning.

The student's identity and the reason behind the threat are not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.