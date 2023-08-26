Suspect in killing of Georgia influencer arrested in Slidell-area

Beauty Couch, 22, was found dead in the woods next to a burning car in Georgia on Thursday.

SLIDELL, La. — A man wanted for killing a social media influencer in Georgia was arrested in St. Tammany Parish on Thursday.

Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with murder, aggravated assault and arson. Apparently Louis-Jocques was pulled over in the Slidell area on Friday afternoon at around 4:40.

"Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect."

Couch had over 150,000 on Instagram, where she showed off her roller skating skills.

"I can't imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing," Couch's sister Leila Brown said. "She impacted a lot of people and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this."

Authorities in St. Tammany Parish are holding Louis-Jocques at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, while planning to extradite him to Georgia.