Man killed St. Helena Parish single-vehicle crash

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police say a man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 441 near Daughters Lane in St. Helena Parish.

Troopers identified 25-year-old Bruce Williams of Amite as the victim.

Williams was driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on LA Hwy 441 when he drove off the road for unknown reasons. The Mercury flipped multiple times and Williams sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Louisiana State Police said, "as part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Williams for analysis."