STPSO: Slidell armed robber found hiding in woods behind gas station

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint outside a Slidell-area gas station on Monday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crime happened around 7 a.m. at a gas station near the U.S. Highway 11 and Powell Drive. A customer told deputies that he was leaving the store when a man, later identified as Christian Bickham, approached him with a small handgun and demanded his wallet. Bickham then reportedly took the wallet and ran into a wooded area behind the gas station.

Deputies later found Bickham, who was still hiding in the woods, about an hour later.

“This individual was apprehended due to the fast response time of our deputies, who were able get on scene quickly and establish a perimeter, ultimately taking this dangerous individual into custody,” Sheriff Randy Smith.

The sheriff’s office says Bickham was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer.

