x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect wanted for striking police officer with metal chair: NOPD

The man accused of striking the officer was described by investigators as an unknown white male, approximately 21 years old, standing about 5’11” with a medium build
Credit: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — A man is wanted by NOPD after he picked up a metal chair and struck a police officer in Lakeview early Monday morning, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Divison.

The unknown suspect is wanted for striking the police officer Monday around 1:20 a.m. in the Lakeview residential area, about a quarter of a mile west of New Orleans City Park on Harrison Avenue.

Police said the battery happened in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.

The man accused of striking the officer was described by investigators as an unknown white male, approximately 21 years old, standing about 5’11” with a medium build.

Credit: WWLTV

"Upon location, the suspect will be arrested for battery of a police officer," the report from NOPD said.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

10-year-old hit by falling bullet on NYE at home recovering