Suspect wanted for striking police officer with metal chair: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man is wanted by NOPD after he picked up a metal chair and struck a police officer in Lakeview early Monday morning, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Divison.

The unknown suspect is wanted for striking the police officer Monday around 1:20 a.m. in the Lakeview residential area, about a quarter of a mile west of New Orleans City Park on Harrison Avenue.

Police said the battery happened in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.

The man accused of striking the officer was described by investigators as an unknown white male, approximately 21 years old, standing about 5’11” with a medium build.

"Upon location, the suspect will be arrested for battery of a police officer," the report from NOPD said.