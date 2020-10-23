Terrytown mall shooting suspect arrested after accomplice's body found shot and burned, report says

Investigators said Frazier was being looked at as a third accomplice in the shooting alongside the other two suspects when his body was found.

TERRYTOWN, La. — The suspect in jail for the killing of a teenager at Oakwood shopping center in Terrytown was re-arrested in connection with the shooting death of his supposed accomplice, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Darrell Douglas, 18, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old David Frazier, according to the newspaper. Police didn't specify a charge against him.

Frazier's burned body was found near train tracks in the Florida neighborhood on Oct. 13. A day later, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Douglas and 20-year-old Trevon Gibson on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Oct. 11 double shooting at the mall.

Investigators said Frazier was being looked at as a third accomplice in the shooting alongside the other two suspects when his body was found.

According to the newspaper, Frazier, Douglas and Gibson drove to the mall parking lot to meet with 16-year-old Ivan Wheeler and a 29-year-old man.

A fight between the groups led to gunfire, some of which fatally struck Wheeler and critically injured his companion.

Frazier's torched body was found several days later near the intersection of France Road and Florida Avenue, police said. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office determined.

It's unclear exactly when Frazier died, and police did not disclose any details about the circumstances of his death.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.