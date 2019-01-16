SHREVEPORT, La. — Multiple arrests were made Tuesday night in the Jan. 9 shooting death of a Shreveport police officer killed on her way to work.

Three men are now being held on charges of second-degree murder, according to a post on Facebook by the Shreveport Police Department.

Those suspects have been identified as Treveon Anderson, 26, Lawrence Pierre, 22, and Glenn Frierson, 38, all residents of Shreveport.

They stand accused of shooting Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne as she prepared for her shift last Wednesday night. Payne was rushed to the hospital after the incident, where she died of her wounds.

SPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing. Chief of Police Ben Raymond will hold a press briefing to discuss the details of the arrests tomorrow morning (Wednesday, Jan. 16).

