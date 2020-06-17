x
Three shot in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot in Central City Tuesday night, NOPD officials said. 

The shooting took place near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street, near the dividing line between Central City and Broadmoore. 

Police said three people were shot, but did not give any indication about how serious their injuries were. None have been identified. 

No motive or suspect description has been provided. 

The triple shooting comes on the heels of New Orleans' bloodiest weekend of 2020, with four people shot and 16 injured from Friday night through Monday morning.  

