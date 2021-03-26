x
Crime

Thursday night shooting in West Lake Forest, leaves a person dead

Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest neighborhood Thursday night.

According to police, a shooting happened in the 5700 block of Read Blvd at around 9:52 p.m.

NOPD said there was only one victim and that the person died on the scene.

No further information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

