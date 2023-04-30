Two juveniles shot in New Orleans during their attempted robbery

The two suspects have been apprehended, and their injuries are non-life threatening.

NEW ORLEANS — Two juveniles in New Orleans were apprehended Sunday afternoon after they were shot during their robbery attempt in the area of 4900 Eastern Street, according to a press release from NOPD.

While not much information is available at this time, the NOPD said they were notified of the incident at around 3:57 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The juveniles both sustained gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening and they are currently being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as soon as they become available.