Two men arrested in the 2013 double homicide of a mother and daughter in N.O east

Witnesses of the crime said they heard a young lady screaming and hollering between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — An arrest has been made in a seven-year-old double homicide case involving a mother and daughter.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of David H. Wisham Sr. and Kenneth W. Jones Jr., Friday in a press release sent to WWL-TV.

According to the release, the crime happened on December 16, 2013, in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the women as 45-year-old Lisa Arbuthnot and 20-year-old Ryesha Arbuthnot. They were found at the New Orleans East location with gunshot wounds, according to NOPD. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Original report:

In the original report from 2013, officers said they responded to calls of shots fired at the Wild Run Apartments shortly after 3:15 a.m. that Monday.

According to authorities, officers found Ryesha Arbuthnot in the parking lot of the apartments, stabbed to death along with gunshot wounds. Her mother Lisa Arbuthnot, was found inside of the apartment with gunshot wounds to her head.

Witnesses of the crime said they heard a young lady screaming and hollering between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"The guy was on top of the girl, just stabbing her,' said a neighbor named Cheri. 'That's all I really know about it," witness statement from 2013.

Neighbors mentioned up until that deadly incident, there were no obvious signs of problems in the apartment.

On April 23, 2021, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives said they positively identified Wisham and Jones as the suspects in this crime and they obtained a warrant for their arrest.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office notified the NOPD that the two suspects had been arrested in their jurisdiction on June 4. Wisham and Jones were transferred to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where they were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder.