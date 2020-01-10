Two shot near A.L. Davis Park, NOPD investigating

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a double shooting in Central City near A.L. Davis Park Wednesday night.

According to New Orleans police, two male victims were shot in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue, one block away from A.L. Davis Park.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital by EMS, the other arrived by private conveyance.

Police did not give any information on the victims conditions or a suspect or motive for the shooting.

