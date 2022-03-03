Two shot in St. Roch Thursday, NOPD investigates

According to police, a call of shots fired near the corner of Franklin Avenue and Urquhart Street came in just after 5:30.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the St. Roch area Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a call of shots fired near the corner of Franklin Avenue and Urquhart Street came in just after 5:30.

When officers arrived they said two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions are not known at this time.

No further information is available but the shooting is under investigation.

