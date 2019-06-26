Two teenagers were wounded in a double shooting Tuesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Piety Street near Louisa Street.

New Orleans EMS officials say the female victim was shot multiple times and the male victim had a graze wound.

EMS officials also confirmed that both victims were teenagers and that their wounds do not appear to be life threatening.

