Fight at New Orleans Walmart prompts evacuation, large police presence

The incident sent shoppers running for the exits fearing a shooting that police confirm did not happen.

NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store.

There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.

One shopper coming out of the store tells WWLTV she didn't hear any gunfire but says she just started running because everyone else started running.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence with officers surrounding the store. Police officers evacuated shoppers out of the store but said the store was not put on lockdown.

It is unclear what sparked the fight, but police say there were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say this is still very early in the investigation process, so police are still working to figure out if a gun was present during the time this fight broke out.