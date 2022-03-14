Sheriff: Woman attacked ex-boyfriend with ax, ran him over

31-year-old Tiffany Spears was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse with aggravated assault.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Washington Parish woman is in custody after they say she attacked her ex-boyfriend with an axe before running him over with a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Tiffany Spears was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse with aggravated assault.

Spears was reportedly arrested Thursday after deputies responded to calls of the attack. Investigators say Spears had attacked a former boyfriend with an ax handle and then intentionally ran him over with her vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the man was treated on the scene by paramedics and was taken to a hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

“Unbridled emotions always lead to a negative outcome,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Domestic violence is a serious problem nationwide and Louisiana law requires that Spears appear in front of a judge before bond can be set. I hope she realizes the seriousness of her reckless behavior and is prepared to accept the consequences. Now is an excellent time for her to chart a path to becoming a more responsible person.”

The sheriff's office did not provide specifics of where the attack happened.