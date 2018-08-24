NEW ORLEANS – Three stores on New Orleans' west bank were robbed at gunpoint during a two-hour window Friday, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

Two Walmarts, one in Algiers and one in Harvey, along with Winn-Dixie in Algiers were all robbed by a suspect wearing an orange work vest or jacket.

The first two robberies took place in about 10 minutes.

According to authorities, the Walmart on Behrman Highway and the Winn-Dixie on McArthur Boulevard were each robbed at gunpoint around 10 a.m. The suspect in each robbery was described as a man wearing an orange work vest.

Police told The New Orleans Advocate that it's possible the same man robbed both stores, which are only one mile apart.

The third robbery occurred just after noon. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the Walmart in the 3600 block of Manhattan Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint, also by a man wearing an orange vest or jacket.

Police are investigating if all these robberies were committed by the same person.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

