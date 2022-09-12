New trial for Cardell Hayes in Will Smith killing is delayed

Hayes admitted shooting Smith in a road rage incident on Magazine Street in April 2016, a shooting that Hayes claims was in self-defense.

NEW ORLEANS — The long-awaited re-trial of Cardell Hayes in the killing of former Saints star Will Smith will not happen next Monday as scheduled after a judge granted the prosecution's motion to postpone the case.

Judge Camille Buras will instead hold a pre-trial hearing that day to determine the next step in the case, court records show.

Hayes admitted shooting Smith in a road rage incident on Magazine Street in April 2016, a shooting that Hayes claims was in self-defense. In a closely followed trial later that year, Hayes was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in prison.