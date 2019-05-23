NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman has been arrested after a Danish tourist was killed in New Orleans over the weekend.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:05 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of America Street. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Poul Hansen, a Danish tourist who had been touring the United States with 15 other Danish veterans in a motorcycle club.

New Orleans Police say Brandy Myles has been arrested following the shooting death of Danish tourist Poul Hansen on May 18, 2019 in the 4200 block of America Street.

New Orleans Police Department

The NOPD said 36-year-old Brandy Myles was developed as a suspect and a warrant on second-degree murder charges was issued for her arrest. Myles was already in custody in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges, and re-booked in connection with the NOPD investigation, police said.

"Obviously, we don't know what happened, but it sounds like he might have been robbed, then shot," Mads Pramming, attorney for the Hansen family, told WWL-TV.

It seems like the last time anyone saw Hansen alive was sometime last Friday night at a Super 8 motel on Chef Menteur Highway near I-10. His body was later found a short walk from the hotel.

Pramming said Hansen had served in the Royal Danish Army and Royal Danish Air Force before he retired a few years ago.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide detective Eric Illarmo at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.