Woman fatally shot in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was fatally shot in the Seventh Ward Sunday night, NOPD officials said.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 1800 block of Saint Anthony Street. While initially called in as a reported shooting, police upgraded the incident to a homicide after the woman succumbed to her injuries.
NOPD officials did not give any details about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.
No other information was provided.
