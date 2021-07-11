x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman fatally shot in Seventh Ward

Police say the woman was shot on Saint Anthony Street, and died from her injuries shortly after being attacked.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was fatally shot in the Seventh Ward Sunday night, NOPD officials said. 

The shooting reportedly happened in the 1800 block of Saint Anthony Street. While initially called in as a reported shooting, police upgraded the incident to a homicide after the woman succumbed to her injuries. 

NOPD officials did not give any details about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting. 

No other information was provided.  

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.