NEW ORLEANS — The woman was reportedly shot in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street sometime before midnight, according to the New Orleans Police Department. That block number is near the Tchoupitoulas Walmart.

NOPD officials did not indicate the injuries were life-threatening.

Police became aware of the shooting when she was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

No information on a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was provided Monday morning.

