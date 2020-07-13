St. Tammany Parish school year delayed

A quarter of students will return to schools on August 11, 12, 13 and 14 respectively, meaning the year will start three school days late for the earliest students.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish students will return to school late for the 2020-2021 school year, the parish's school district announced Monday.

The original start date for the St. Tammany Parish Public School System was Aug. 6, but in a post to Facebook Monday, district officials said that date has been pushed back in favor of a staggered return over four days.

A quarter of students will return to schools on August 11, 12, 13 and 14 respectively, meaning the year will start three school days late for the earliest students to return.

The day students are set to return will be based on the first letter of their last names:

Aug. 11 - A-D

Aug. 12 - E-K

Aug. 13 - L-Q

Aug. 14 - R-Z

On August 17, students will begin their regular school schedule, whether it is distance learning, hybrid, or in-person at that time.

School officials cited new safety protocols as the reason for delaying the school year, as coronavirus cases spike around the state among young people especially.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.