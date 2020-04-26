NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans is offering a new engineering degree program, with students to be enrolled in the fall for a bachelor’s degree program in urban construction management. 

Engineering dean Taskin Kocak says it was developed in response to demand from the local construction industry and will include internships. 

A news release says graduates’ skills will include effective management of urban construction projects and drawing up plans for and managing rehabilitation of historic structures.

