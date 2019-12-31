NEW ORLEANS — Funeral and memorial arrangements for Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord were announced Monday.

McCord's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, WBRZ reports.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by a funeral mass.

A memorial service will follow the mass in the church parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, McCord's family asks for donations to be made to a scholarship in Carley's name at her alma mater, Northwestern State University.

She was one of five people killed in a Lafayette plane crash Saturday on her way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. 30-year-old McCord was riding in a private plane with friends to watch LSU play.

She was a freelance sports reporter who worked with WDSU, Cox Sports, ESPN, the Saints and Pelicans. She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

