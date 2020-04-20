NEW ORLEANS — The financial problems caused by the coronavirus and social distancing implemented to combat it have hit nearly everyone, even the church.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has furloughed staff due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond made the announcement in a letter sent to staff on Friday, April 17.

“Unfortunately, a major challenge of the pandemic is that of finances,” the letter reads. “At this time, with revenue sources seriously impacted, we have made the very painful decisions to enact partial and full furloughs among our staff. These are not decisions that have been made lightly but with a spirit of good stewardship of the resources we have to continue ministry.”

Aymond said that he hopes to bring back as much staff as possible after the pandemic has ended.

RELATED: As St. Tammany preps to reopen, residents asked to 'stay the course' for 10 days

RELATED: 'If money is short, message me': Woman sends $20 to anyone who asks

RELATED: Coronavirus cases reported at nearly half of Louisiana's nursing homes

“For those of you who are furloughed, it is my hope that you know this is not a reflection on your contributions to our shared ministry. At an appropriate time we will invite as many staff back as we are able,” he wrote. “Please know you remain in my prayers, and I appreciate your ministry.”







