Are you desperate for a haircut? Among the countless industries currently shut down are salons and barber shops. It’s unclear if those businesses will be included in the Louisiana’s first phase of re-opening, but an already hairy situation is growing. For the owner of Salon Elle in Old Gretna, it’s been six weeks and counting.

“The salon is completely empty and it’s sad,” said Brandi Landry.

Landry and her team built a long list of clients in their eleven years. those clients miss their haircuts, treatments and colorings. From the looks of it on social media…many of you are looking for help. Some are taking hair matters into their own hands. Vincent Proti’s wife is cutting his hair…

“Can’t really mess up this,” said Proti…who sported a thorough buzz cut.

But Landry says you may want to wait before getting too daring.

“We keep telling people to hold off it’s not going to be easy to fix if you try to do it yourself,” said Landry.

Landry is eager to get back to work, but what will that look like?

“We have a plan in place to work every other station that gives us about seven to eight feet from each other,” said Landry.

In the state of Georgia, hair salons and barber shops are among the businesses that will be allowed to re-open. no word yet if that will be the case for Louisiana. Landry says when her salon re-opens, both customers and stylist will be wearing masks. In the meantime, she says wait and leave your hair to the professionals