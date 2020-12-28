Armstrong International busy with holiday travelers

TSA says more than 1.1 million people were screened at airports nationwide Saturday. That’s just 45-percent of what it was a year ago.

NEW ORLEANS — Bustling with baggage, and with a flurry of flights, Armstrong International was busy with travelers Sunday.

Some were returning home from holiday visits, and some others were arriving for a getaway.

“It’s the first time that we had all of my siblings home in years, but we still made sure that everybody was tested beforehand and that we were able to be together but still be safe,” said Jordan Bonner, who was visiting with his mother from Houston.

But still made it one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Sherry Alston returned to New Orleans Sunday from visiting her son in Denver.

“I heard the warnings, and at first I was like, should I cancel? I thought, no, as long as I heed the guidelines, wear my mask the whole time, and stay six feet away, I was good,” said Alston.

The CDC and leaders nationwide advised against holiday travel, and some areas have quarantine or testing rules in place for visitors.

Some travelers at MSY told us flights were packed and not everyone was following social distancing guidelines.

“You know, even standing in line. We’re standing back six feet or thereabouts, and people are like, on top of us. We’re like, can you back that up a little bit? It’s important, it really and truly is, especially with the numbers still ticking up,” said Janet Bonner, Jordan’s mother.

Despite those ticking numbers, air travel is taking back off as people try to safely roll into 2021.