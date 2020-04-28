NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana begins to ease some restrictions in its statewide stay-at-home order, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said some rules will stay in effect longer in the city than other parts of the state.

Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his stay-at-home order to May 15, but said that starting on May 1 stores could open for curbside delivery and restaurants could open outside seating for customers to eat.

However, a post on Cantrell’s official Twitter account Tuesday said the governor’s announcement does not change the existing stay-home order in Orleans Parish. Cantrell extended her own stay at home order until May 16 earlier this month.

“Restaurants will not be allowed to host curbside seating and stores will not be allowed to open curbside delivery,” Cantrell’s post said.

Cantrell said Monday that she approved of Edwards’ extension to the statewide stay at home order and said it was time for the state to “double-down.”

“As Governor Edwards made clear, it is absolutely critical for the safety of our people that residents continue to stay home at this time and not move prematurely to resume public activity,” Cantrell said.

As of Monday afternoon, Orleans Parish has reported 6,365 positive cases of the coronavirus disease, and another 406 residents had died. Notably, the parish reported no new deaths Monday for the first time since early March.

