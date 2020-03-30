NEW ORLEANS — In an email sent to New Orleans Blue Bikes users Sunday evening, the Uber company Jump said it was suspending services.

The company cited the safety and well being of customers and the public as well as stay at home orders, in the email signed by Head of Uber Jump Dennis Cinelli.

Blue Bikes are used by many as a form of transportation, but the bikes could theoretically be a contamination point for the coronavirus like shopping carts, doorknobs and other services.

"Given these extraordinary circumstances, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend our JUMP Blue Bikes service in New Orleans until further notice," Cinelli said. "We will also pause monthly charges for all JUMP subscription plans and will resume these charges when we return to service."

Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have both issued stay-at-home mandates to limit the spread of coronavirus, but people are still allowed to engage in recreation such as riding bikes if they practice social distancing.

Cinelli also said that other Uber services — Uber Eats and Uber rideshare— will continue to be available in New Orleans.

Customers will be informed when Jump Blue Bikes operations will continue.

