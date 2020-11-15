Central Lafourche High School closed due to a cluster of positive COVID cases

The school requested that parents should not bring their child to the doctors unless they begin to show symptoms of Covid.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Central Lafourche High School campus will be closed beginning Monday, after confirming multiple cases of Covid-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the cases were found as a cluster in the same classroom.

The school staff has been notified of who came into close contact with the those that tested positive.

The school requested that parents should not bring their child to the doctors unless they begin to show symptoms of Covid and if the child tests positive they are asked to notify the school as soon as possible.

The Lafourche Parish School Board, Central Lafourche High School and the LDH decided to close the campus until the end of Thanksgiving break, November 30.

Starting on Monday November 16, all Central Lafourche High School students along with the Lockport Upper Elementary students will transition to virtual learning.

Students are asked to mark their daily attendance and complete classroom assignments on Google Classroom while in quarantine.

If a student is too sick to complete their assignments they will be able to make up the missed work.

All athletic and after school programs are suspended until Monday, November 30.

"To ensure the health and safety of all students and staff, custodians and maintenance personnel will complete a deep cleaning of the school immediately," Dean Guidry, Technology Coordinator and Communications for Lafourche Parish School District.